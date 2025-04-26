Please Support Our Sponsors!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day moneyback guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

Restoring America’s Sick Children to Health

With Sargent L. Goodchild, Jr., President - Active Healing

ActiveHealing.org

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

As we often talk about here at Freedom Hub, chronic disease is at epidemic proportions. The CDC’s website puts the number of children with behavioral disorders at 1 in 6. Asthma, allergies, obesity and more have reached epidemic proportions, and RFK now promises to uncover the causes behind autism - which now affects 1 in 12 boys in some regions. The toll all of this takes on these kids, their families, the schools, and the community, is both heartbreaking… and immeasurable.

Of course, many of these families have found that their allopathic doctors cannot help them. In fact, often they make matters worse. Fortunately, more and more children are being restored to health with more natural methods, such as healing the gut using a specially prescribed diet.

As a child, Sargent was on six different medications to control his epilepsy, as well as maintenance doses of Benadryl to prevent his frequent upper-respiratory illnesses. Doctors diagnosed him as having autism, Huntington’s cholera, and epilepsy, and they told his parents he was uneducable. Mr. Goodchild today is a strong, confident guy who bears no resemblance to the medical reports once written about him.

After exhausting conventional medical avenues, the Goodchilds decided to search elsewhere. Ultimately, their search paid off and brought them to a professional who specialized in human development and neurophysiological rehabilitation. Incredibly, the professional’s techniques worked.

For the past 30 years, as president of his Active Healing health practice, Sargent has been sharing and expanding on these strategies – the same ones that helped him fully recover -- with thousands of families. In addition to his work at Active Healing, Sargent sits on the board of advisors for the:

- BioRegulatory Medicine Institute (since 2018)

- Documenting Hope (since 2019), and

- Healing Complex Kids (since 2015)

Sargent has dedicated his life to sharing his personal story, as a testament to the recovery and healing potential with which we are all endowed.