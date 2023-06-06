ALERT: The FDIC Just Made a 1000% Error…

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why do people not ask themselves questions about this FDIC contradiction in terms? The FDIC, is a private CORPORATION! It's even stated in the name! Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation!
However, Federal is:
- Of, relating to, or being a form of government in which a union of states recognizes the sovereignty of a central authority while retaining certain residual powers of government.
- Of or constituting a form of government in which sovereign power is divided between a central authority and a number of constituent political units.
- Of or relating to the central government of a federation as distinct from the governments of its member units.
And a private corporation can never be a government!
The so called government is ALSO a private CORPORATION!
WHY DOES THIS CONTINUE TO ELUDE EVERYONE!??