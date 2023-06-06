BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALERT: The FDIC Just Made a 1000% Error…
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
425 views • 06/06/2023

Why do people not ask themselves questions about this FDIC contradiction in terms? The FDIC, is a private CORPORATION! It's even stated in the name! Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation! However, Federal is: - Of, relating to, or being a form of government in which a union of states recognizes the sovereignty of a central authority while retaining certain residual powers of government. - Of or constituting a form of government in which sovereign power is divided between a central authority and a number of constituent political units. - Of or relating to the central government of a federation as distinct from the governments of its member units. And a private corporation can never be a government! The so called government is ALSO a private CORPORATION! WHY DOES THIS CONTINUE TO ELUDE EVERYONE!??

nwonew world ordermike maloneybanking crisisfdicconsolidationgreat resetglobalist crime syndicate1000 percent error
