Sin Shall Not Have Dominion Over You Romans 6 12-17 Morning Manna - Feb 25, 2025 focusing on the believer's victory over sin through God's grace.

Overview: This is a Bible study on Romans 6:12-17, focusing on the believer's victory over sin through God's grace. The discussion covers topics like resisting sin, the power of the Holy Spirit, the dangers of misusing one's speech, and the true meaning of being "Catholic" in the early church.

Sin's authority has been broken for believers, but it still seeks to reassert control.

Believers must actively resist sin's influence over their thoughts, desires and actions.

Yielding to sinful lust is incompatible with the believer's identity in Christ.

Obedience to God reflects a dedication to His purposes and a life of holiness.

Resisting sin is a form of worship and loyalty to God.

The Holy Spirit dwells within believers to empower them to overcome sin.

When believers sin, they grieve the Holy Spirit, which should deeply trouble them.

The Holy Spirit's intimate presence motivates believers to avoid sin that would disappoint Him.

Believers who constantly use vulgar, angry or judgmental speech reveal an allegiance to Satan, not God.

Such speech is incompatible with a life of holiness and obedience to Christ.

Believers must bring their tongue under submission to Christ and stop using sinful speech.

In the early church, "Catholic" referred to the universal, orthodox doctrine taught everywhere.

It did not mean the Roman Catholic denomination, which came later.

The goal is to teach the pure, original gospel doctrine, not denominational traditions.

Conclusion: The discussion emphasizes the believer's victory over sin through God's grace and the power of the Holy Spirit. It also warns against misusing one's speech and clarifies the original meaning of "Catholic" in the early church. The overall aim is to present the pure, universal gospel doctrine, not denominational teachings.





The nature of sin and its broken authority over believers

Personal responsibility in resisting sin

Obedience to God as an act of worship

The meaning of "Catholic" (small 'c') as holding to the original doctrine of Christ

The importance of sound doctrine and avoiding spiritual schizophrenia

The role of grace and the Holy Spirit in living victoriously over sin

Discernment in denominational teachings and the future of home churches

Scripture References

Romans 6:12 - "Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal body, that ye should obey it in the lusts thereof." Romans 6:13 - "Neither yield ye your members as instruments of unrighteousness unto sin: but yield yourselves unto God, as those that are alive from the dead." Romans 6:14 - "For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace." Romans 6:15 - "What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid." Romans 6:16 - "Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?" Romans 6:17 - "But God be thanked, that ye were the servants of sin, but ye have obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine which was delivered you." Ephesians 4:30 - "And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption."



