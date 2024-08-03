Based Kid goes Viral on Social Media as he Explains why the West shouldn't Mess with Russia - "We Are Russians!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We Are Russians!"
Based kid goes viral on Social Media as he explains why the West shouldn't mess with Russia.
We are diverse, and this is a gift from GOD. We are peaceful, but certainly not sufferers.
When the Fatherland is threatened by an enemy, the Russians show how fingers clench into one big fist. Isn't it time for the overseas puppeteers to slow down their foolishness?