"We Are Russians!"

Based kid goes viral on Social Media as he explains why the West shouldn't mess with Russia.

We are diverse, and this is a gift from GOD. We are peaceful, but certainly not sufferers.

When the Fatherland is threatened by an enemy, the Russians show how fingers clench into one big fist. Isn't it time for the overseas puppeteers to slow down their foolishness?

"We are Russians!" poem by poet Petr Kazakov recited by Russian boy on the Red Square in Moscow.

