STOP BEING ALONE!

Sunday Morning Live 19 May 2024





Exploring conscience's impact on evildoers and the importance of love, trust, and consistency. Discussing codependency, consent, and personal responsibility. Delving into communication in relationships, attraction to fictional characters, power dynamics, societal trends, and beauty standards. Emphasizing self-awareness and meaningful connections in the modern dating landscape.





Vocal Fry Girl: https://youtu.be/4kiaUoX2AHg





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022