Half of Trump’s team are Warmongers - Prof. Jeffrey Sachs
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
89 views • 3 months ago

Half of Trump’s team are warmongers – Prof. Sachs

💬 “And the German chancellor — and just think of it, Germany — talking about deep strikes inside Russia. What a good picture that is. Where have we come, 80 years after the end of World War II?” American economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs told Judge Andrew Napolitano.

💬 “President Trump should stand up and be clear that he is absolutely against this recklessness in Europe and against this recklessness wherever it's coming from. Because it could get us all killed,” the analyst emphasized.

Adding: 

 Japan to partially lift sanctions on Syria

The Japanese Cabinet announced four banks will be removed from the list of targets whose assets are frozen.

The European Union has already decided to ease its sanctions in stages. The US government under Trump has also announced sanctions relief.

