❗️"Ukrainians are now talking about conscripting another 100,000 or 200,000 unwilling Ukrainian men and youths and destroying them using them as gallon fodder. For what? So that Zelensky can buy another Cyprus surrounded hilltop mansion in Tuscany or somewhere to retire to with his millions when he leaves finally," British rock star and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters said.

Earlier, Waters was added to the Ukrainian Kill List after calling on Kiev to make peace with Russia.