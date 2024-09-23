President Jill Biden, Or Who's Running America?-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 23 2024

Whether it’s Jill Biden or someone else running the country, the bottom line is that we don’t have a functional president. This is a constitutional crisis. Kamala Harris is most to blame because she has the constitutional duty as vice president to ensure the president’s brain is not AWOL, which it absolutely is. The 25th Amendment was put in place for exactly the situation that is happening right now, and everyone, Republican and Democrat, is pretending it doesn’t exist. Why? America in 2024 is off the rails and headed for its inevitable crash, and she has lots and lots of help ensuring her downfall. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, you probably for quite some time have imagined what you would do when the day came when civil war broke out in America, and you thought about the bold and brave steps that you and perhaps thousands, if not millions, of true patriots would take to secure our Republic from the jaws of those who sought its destruction. But guess what? The civil war is already three and a half years under way, power has been taken, and is about to be transferred to some truly wicked people. You’re waiting for the civil war to start, and it’s almost over. On this episode, we show you the shattered state of these United States, and what the future holds for us as a nation that has forgotten God. It’s not a pretty picture. Also, updates from the Middle East on the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.



