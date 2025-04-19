2025-4-19 resurrection sunchrist day and mother nature - didn't I warn you other christ's would come

christ was not in heaven, and scotty did not beam him down to earth, God moved upon mary, and mary became the first and only woman to ever give birth to a man, that was............not of the seed of man.............not of the seed of adam..........thereby breaking the line of sin from mankind/from adam..................but who was.....but who was born of the spirit of the Father, who is a Spirit.........and of the spirits, God declares of Himself, I am the Holy One.........therefore thee Holy Spirit.........not some 3 headed unholy trinity idol.............but, God says, I am thee Holy Spirit...........and if you, mankind, cannot live unto MY expectation in the spirit, then I will come to you, and I will be the spirit of holiness within you, to enable you to do that which you could not do. And, since I am holy, and you are unholy, then there needs to be an offering to atone and pacify for you, that I may come to you............hence............christ Yahusha being born in the earth.......and very importantly to note...........not of the seed of man/adam, but by the spirit/seed of the Father! that he who has no sin, could become the sin of mankind, to redeem mankind back to the Father; all of those little details are extremely important to note! There is not 3....only the Father and the son. The son is not the Father, and the Father is not the son. The Father is the Holy Spirit, and we are not. The christ, born in the earth like a man, yet, by the spirit of the Father......hence.........son of man, son of God.....the first begotten in the spirit by the Father. And, after christ, us, a handful to be born out of all creation and redeemed back unto the Father, also the firstfruits born out/born again..........in the spirit! by the spirit of the Father coming to us! to lead us away from this wicked christian people with their mother natures, their sunchrist strange 3 headed idols, who somehow delivers them from the need to keep the law, so they can be saved lawless jesus did it people, and follow in the same path as the jews before them who worshipped baal and ashtereth, in whom in like manner, prophets said things like this to them, that they didn't want to hear, so they thumbed their noses at them, and filed into their sungod churches on their day of the sun, and worshipped the other christ's that were prophesied to come, until God raised up a nation from within their nation to overthrow and kill them, because they would not turn to Him no matter what HE did, the christians doing the same thing as the jews did in their day, about to meet the same fate, and still will not listen, will not blush, and still don't recognize some the very very simple basic things..........the ABC123's of how God redeemed mankind back to Himself.