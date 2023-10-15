© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An empty trench with a note “Thank you!” was left by the Ukrainian conscripts before fleeing.
◾️This is how they thanked the Russian servicemen for the fact that they shelled the "barrier" detachment behind them instead of their trenches.
◾️It's well known that Ukrainian Nazis form the "barrier" detachments behind the meat grinders to prevent the forcibly conscripted from surrendering or abandoning their positions.