Russian public pages are publishing what they claim are the consequences of the attacks on the training center for the communications troops in Poltava. Institute of Communications in Poltava.

A powerful strike was carried out on the 179th Training Center for Communications Troops in Poltava.

The missile attack hit both the training and administrative building, as well as the dining hall, causing significant damage to infrastructure and personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

⚡️Iskander's work in PoltavaAt the moment, there are 41 dead and 180 wounded in Poltava – Zelensky

⚡️Ukrainian sources report that more than 600 soldiers were wounded as a result of the strike on the Poltava base.

Update:❗️190 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers killed and more than 600 wounded as a result of an Iskander strike in Poltava, Ukrainian media reported.

Given that Ukrainian sources are now reporting 600 to 700 killed and wounded in Poltava, it is highly likely that today we have witnessed the deadliest strike of the war, which will surpass the strikes on the mercenary barracks at the Yavoriv training ground (2022), the barracks of the 79th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (2022), and the barracks of the training center in Desna (2023), when in each case there were more than 200 dead. Moreover, in the case of Poltava, it is obvious to everyone that it was the military that was hit by the high-precision strike.

In addition to a large number of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen, several foreign instructors from Sweden were killed during the missile strike on the communications training center in Poltava.

This is written by Britta Ellwanger, a foreign volunteer working in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and studying with the deceased instructor at one of the Swedish universities.

Let us recall that it was Sweden that planned to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with two ASC 890 AWACS aircraft, the training of whose personnel corresponds to the profile of the training center.

The United States is close to transferring long-range JASSM missiles to Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing sources.

According to the publication, the decision on the transfer could be made as early as this fall, after which it will take several more months to prepare the delivery (that is, the missiles will be sent to Ukraine after the US elections).

At the same time, the publication's sources report that a final decision on these missiles has not yet been made. It is also unknown whether the Biden administration will lift restrictions on strikes on Russian territory. At the same time, it is noted that, in the event of the delivery of these missiles, "the pressure is increasing" on the White House to lift the restrictions.

JASSM missiles can strike at 370 km, more advanced versions at 800 kilometers.

They are launched from F-16s.

Earlier in August, Politico wrote about the possibility of transferring these missiles.





