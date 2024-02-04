☕️ Good Morning (or Whatever)⚡️- From "The Coon" - "In my Cubicle on my Favorite Shelf



Front #Summary for 4 Feb 2024 by 18:12⚡️

🔹In #Kherson Direction, no change in #Krynki. Our military reports that the AFU have a significant advantage in the number of drones. The enemy is monitoring our electronic warfare systems and strikes at the first opportunity.

🔹In #Zaporozhye Direction, mostly artillery duels. Ours managed to advance along the forest belt west of #Verbovoye. Since the morning we have advanced about 400m, the assault continues.

🔹In #Donetsk Direction, Ukrainian resources are again writing about the critical situation for the AFU garrison in #Avdeyevka. In addition to the success of our forces on the northern flank on the side of the dachas, ours bypassed the Golubye (Blue) Lakes and entered the urban area a few hundred metres from the logistics artery of the AFU. They are entrenched and " hunt" for drone operators. In the southeast, the fighting is also taking place within the city limits, with the initiative on our side. To the north, at #Gorlovka, where the AFU tried to counterattack locally during the week, the gas substation has been returned to our control.

🔹In #Bakhmut Direction, south of the city, fighting continues for full control over the heights northwest of #Kleshcheyevka. On the northern outskirts, our forces occupied an AFU stronghold, the farm near #Stavka. AFU attempts to counterattack are unsuccessful.

🔹In #Svatovo Direction, our new offensive in the #Seversk sector, is coming from the Sacco and Vanzetti village (north of #Soledar). The successes are not very visible yet, ours are advancing in the lowlands. Further, along the entire width of the front there are only heights. Near #Belogorovka, there are heavy battles, the AFU is holding the defence. Our advancement is difficult. Field reports say that the main focus is on identifying the positions of drone operators. In the #Liman sector, there is an assault in the direction of #Terny - #Yampolovka, ours are gaining a foothold in the forest. In the #Kupyansk sector, in recent days alone, it is estimated that almost 40 km² have been taken under full control. Syrsky again came to #Kupyansk and gave orders to redistribute forces. Ours note that the AFU are using mercenaries in assaults, pulling them from #Kharkov.

☠️ The AFU dealt a terrible blow on a bakery in #Lisichansk, where the owner’s birthday was being celebrated. 28 were killed and 10 injured. Debris clearance continues. In the #LPR, a day of mourning has been declared. In #Donetsk and #Gorlovka, 4 were wounded. In the #Bryansk and #Belgorod regions, 3 drones were shot down.

💥 Our Forces, in turn, launched a powerful strike to Krivoy Rog last night. Fuel storage facilities and a TPP were damaged. One of the blows hit Krivorozhstal. Certain “crisis measures” were introduced there. It is the largest steel production, which was targeted, because the entire metallurgy of #Ukraine now works primarily on the construction of fortifications. According to rough estimates, Krivoy Rog accounts for up to a third of all production. The monthly reports of the National Bank indicate an increase of steel production in recent months, approximately doubling compared to 2022-2023. This is about preparing the AFU defence line. Kiev is digging into the ground and focusing on drone production.