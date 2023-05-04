Do NOT Trust Your Government: A Wake-Up Call from MEP Christine Anderson



"This whole COVID madness, it was really just a test balloon — a test balloon to see how far they could go," concluded MEP Christine Anderson. "And the lesson they wanted to learn from this was to find out what needed to be done to get free individuals in free and democratic societies to actually consent to being forced into compliance."



"And the next thing we will see is the establishment of so-called 15-minute cities. I would, however, urge you not to call them 15-minute cities. They are 15 minute-ghettos," she warned. "It has nothing to do with this [convenience]. Nothing whatsoever. It's about control. It's about pretty much imprisoning people in their assigned area."



"Take a good look at your government," MEP Anderson urged, "And do not assume for a single second just because they were 'democratically' elected, they will not inflict the worst atrocities on you. Do not believe that for one second. So, please stand up. Get up and fight already. Do it now."



Hear from MEP Christine Anderson, Ryan Cole (MD), Robert Malone (MD), and other prominent voices at the International COVID Summit:



