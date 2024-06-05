WWIII: NATO Moves Closer To Direct Conflict With Russia.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Russia continues to advance in eastern Ukraine, NATO continues to escalate toward direct conflict. F-16 trainers from Greece arrive in Kiev, Netherlands and Denmark green-light Ukraine F-16 attacks deep inside Russia. No one is asking the central question: Why? Is Ukraine worth WWIII? Also today: New York City is turning into a third world migrant encampment. A good business model for success?
