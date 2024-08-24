BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE BIBLE & HOMOSEXUALITY Part 1: The Root of Homosexuality
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
64 views • 8 months ago

Thousands of Christians in the last ten years have openly confessed to being homosexual and demanded that they be allowed to stay in the churches. They claim to be born this way and don’t see their lifestyle as sinful.

Christian singers Vicky Beeching and Ray Boltz would argue that it’s okay to be gay and have faith since God loves and accepts them just the way they are. This brings about several questions. Have homosexuals been deceived by the Devil as claimed by many Christians? Is homosexuality a learned behavior? Were the residents of Sodom and Gomorrah destroyed for homosexuality or for some other reason? Has Christianity misunderstood the words of the Bible when it comes to sexuality?

The only way to definitively answer these moral, philosophical and religious questions is through a sincere analysis of the Bible. After all, isn’t it the responsibility of every Christian to see if what they are doing is glorifying to God?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1460.pdf

RLJ-1460 -- SEPTEMBER 7, 2014

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


biblechristianityhomosexuality
