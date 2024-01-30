STOP BEING SELFISH! Freedomain Livestream

15 January 2024 Live Donor Voice Chat





"For nine years, you've known that you can have a completely free call-in, takes two hours of your life, with somebody who's really, really good at untangling these kinds of patterns, right?"





"Sure."





"Why haven't you? And just out of curiosity, it's not a big attack, I'm just genuinely curious."





"I was afraid. I was afraid of encountering it, of really being vulnerable, of not feeling worthy to call in and talk about my needs."





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022