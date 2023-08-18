Police officer reveals that in 50% of the SIDS cases, the death happened within 1 week of a vaccine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former police officer in town of 350,000 people reveals that in >50% of the 300 SIDS cases she investigated, the death happened within 1 week of a vaccine.
That is a statistical impossibility unless the vaccines were causing the death (1e-43 assuming vax given every 2 months).
