Attorney Jeffrey Greyber and tech censorship expert Jason Fyk join Mike Adams to discuss historic lawsuit against Google, Facebook, Twitter and the US government
- Historic lawsuit against big tech for censoring free speech. (0:01)
- Government-funded censorship through proxy organizations overseas. (4:58)
- US gov't funding censorship of conservative voices on social media. (14:29)
- Legal case against social media companies for censorship and violating constitutional rights. (19:47)
- Censorship and free speech on social media platforms. (25:31)
- Censorship by social media companies, including Twitter and Facebook, with a focus on Elon Musk's admission of censorship and (31:40)
- Censorship and free speech on social media platforms. (38:16)
- Government censorship, free speech, and the importance of stopping it. (45:07)
- Government censorship and its impact on free speech and business. (50:37)
- Free speech lawsuit against big tech companies. (57:57)
- Free speech, censorship, and health products. (1:04:13)
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.