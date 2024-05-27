Health Ranger Report





Attorney Jeffrey Greyber and tech censorship expert Jason Fyk join Mike Adams to discuss historic lawsuit against Google, Facebook, Twitter and the US government





- Historic lawsuit against big tech for censoring free speech. (0:01)

- Government-funded censorship through proxy organizations overseas. (4:58)

- US gov't funding censorship of conservative voices on social media. (14:29)

- Legal case against social media companies for censorship and violating constitutional rights. (19:47)

- Censorship and free speech on social media platforms. (25:31)

- Censorship by social media companies, including Twitter and Facebook, with a focus on Elon Musk's admission of censorship and (31:40)

- Censorship and free speech on social media platforms. (38:16)

- Government censorship, free speech, and the importance of stopping it. (45:07)

- Government censorship and its impact on free speech and business. (50:37)

- Free speech lawsuit against big tech companies. (57:57)

- Free speech, censorship, and health products. (1:04:13)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





