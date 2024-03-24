The Moho





March 24, 2024





More Than 1/3 of His Body Was Buried In ICE, He Screamed, Tried to Escape But Completely Helpless





Meet Ice! The German Shepherd dog trembled because the snow had covered its body.

The dog kept looking at me, crying in panic. The dog's hind legs and tail clung tightly to the ice, making it impossible for the dog to stand up.

Ice was in pain and tried to struggle... What exactly happened to him?





Was he beaten and thrown here?

The dog has been here since last night.

How does he survive and survive the night...





How could he endure the terrible cold while 1/3 of his body was buried by ice? We had to use shovels to dig out the ice.

Be very careful so he doesn't get hurt.





The dog was quickly taken to the Vet.

Ice has been heated. Oh God, please save him!

The dog has strong vitality. Unfortunately, his spine was broken.

Ice had surgery.





He managed to eat some after waking up from his coma.

He couldn't stand on his own. The hind legs were seriously damaged.

Day after day, the dog was taken care of by a team of excellent doctors.

He needs to be happy again to integrate into this new life. 4 hours a day, he continuously practices like that.





Luckily he was very cooperative.

He tried very hard. Ice is also an extremely sociable guy...he loves to be pampered. With continued efforts, we hope that one day Ice will be able to move around in a wheelchair.





I hope that wish will come true.

Good news from the team of doctors, Ice can now run in a wheelchair.

That really broke my heart. Ice's road to recovery is still ahead, we will try.





Let's wait for the next days...

Ice has been through a lot of pain in his life, and now the dog receives the best care possible.

We are really happy to have saved Ice!

Ice has had a warm life and has grown to trust humans more and more.





#AbandonedPuppy, #CutePuppy, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheMoho4

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themoho88/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AADAe9BFWBw