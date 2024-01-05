Create New Account
Leftists Play Hardball
Son of the Republic
Because Libs Are Morons

* They’re getting ready to do some really bad stuff because the facts ain’t on their side.

* They are dangerous, evil and violent.

* This is about power.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 5 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v459x1r-i-warned-you-about-this-ep.-2159-01052024.html

Keywords
terrorismdeceptionevilpropagandadan bonginoliberalisminvasionfascismtyrannyidiocracyelitismmalfeasancemarxismstupidityinfiltrationleftismreplacementideologysubversionyuri bezmenovdemoralizationcolonizationuseful idiotmalevolencemoron class

