Celebrate Recovery Lesson 2: Powerlessness

This video presents the main ideas of Lesson 2: Powerlessness in the Celebrate Recovery Program, as summarized by Michele Kelsey in her blog: Sharing Life and Love. It is illustrated by various images that display Christian values. The background music is the famous Christian contemporary song, Oceans, by Hillsong United. It also includes the narration of the text by Kathy A. Wittman.