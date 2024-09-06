The Book of Daniel - Chapter 11b

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Antiochus Epiphanes' rise to power through vile means (v21-24)
Antiochus' 1st attack on Egypt and dealings with Ptolemy VI (v25-28)
Antiochus' 2nd attack on Egpyt and humiliation by Rome (v29-30)
Antiochus' persecution of the Hebrews and setting up the Abomination of Desolation (v31-32)
The Abomination is not a swine being sacrificed, but rather a Statue of Zeus built on top of the Altar of Burnt Offering in the Jewish Temple, which brings Desolation