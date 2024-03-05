Nashville False Flag, Patrick bet-David, Jews & Jesuits of Talk, WWE, Geek Critiquers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-03-04 Speak A Lie Based On A Lie
Topic list:
* Tudor Alexander and dangerous character traits.
* Shannon Rowan and real health examined!
* NO LICKING THE DING-DING!...I MEAN IT, NOW.
* Speak a lie, based on a lie.
* DING-DING LICKING REVISITED
* Catherine Melissa Joan Hart and the Nashville mass shooting false flag.
* Marion Lion’s Paw “Pat” Robertson throws in to bolster Hart and Nashville.
* Is “Karma” a thing?
* PT bet-Barnum: how did Patrick bet-David accrue his $200 MILLION wealth?
* Man-signaling vs. true masculinity.
* Who does Patrick bet-David say rules the world behind the scenes? GOOD LUCK!
* From Patrick bet-David through V for Vendetta to Vatican II
* Hannah “Pearly Things” Davis: I don’t get it (actually, I do—here it is...).
* Lex Friedman, Ben Shapiro and “Destiny”: the Jews and Jesuits of controlled opposition talk.
* “Lifesite” and Judith Reisman: the Jew and Jesuit heroic (and impotent) foes of abortion and porn.
* Sherman Skolnick connects the dots between Nashville Mayor Victor Ashe and Skull and Bones Bush President #43 IN ROME.
* More Jesidue around the Nashville false flag.
* Roddy Piper punks Bill Mahr with a half-truth: “Sting”, “Bobby the Brain”, what happened to them all?
* Why are the Geek Critiquers hiding behind avatars and fake names when they’re so successful?
* “Woke tax credit”: The cost of any entertainment job, especially if it’s in California.
* The Freemasonic (Jesuit) lock on far-Left minority government in NYC: are they being targeted because they’re kiddie-table expendables?
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
_____________________
Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16
On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill
Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com
_____________________
Hawkeye’s blog
https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/
Hawkeye’s YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095
_____________________
Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab
https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC
Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A