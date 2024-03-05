Nashville False Flag, Patrick bet-David, Jews & Jesuits of Talk, WWE, Geek Critiquers

SR 2024-03-04 Speak A Lie Based On A Lie

Topic list:

* Tudor Alexander and dangerous character traits.

* Shannon Rowan and real health examined!

* NO LICKING THE DING-DING!...I MEAN IT, NOW.

* Speak a lie, based on a lie.

* DING-DING LICKING REVISITED

* Catherine Melissa Joan Hart and the Nashville mass shooting false flag.

* Marion Lion’s Paw “Pat” Robertson throws in to bolster Hart and Nashville.

* Is “Karma” a thing?

* PT bet-Barnum: how did Patrick bet-David accrue his $200 MILLION wealth?

* Man-signaling vs. true masculinity.

* Who does Patrick bet-David say rules the world behind the scenes? GOOD LUCK!

* From Patrick bet-David through V for Vendetta to Vatican II

* Hannah “Pearly Things” Davis: I don’t get it (actually, I do—here it is...).

* Lex Friedman, Ben Shapiro and “Destiny”: the Jews and Jesuits of controlled opposition talk.

* “Lifesite” and Judith Reisman: the Jew and Jesuit heroic (and impotent) foes of abortion and porn.

* Sherman Skolnick connects the dots between Nashville Mayor Victor Ashe and Skull and Bones Bush President #43 IN ROME.

* More Jesidue around the Nashville false flag.

* Roddy Piper punks Bill Mahr with a half-truth: “Sting”, “Bobby the Brain”, what happened to them all?

* Why are the Geek Critiquers hiding behind avatars and fake names when they’re so successful?

* “Woke tax credit”: The cost of any entertainment job, especially if it’s in California.

* The Freemasonic (Jesuit) lock on far-Left minority government in NYC: are they being targeted because they’re kiddie-table expendables?

