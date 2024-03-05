BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nashville False Flag, Patrick bet-David, Jews & Jesuits of Talk, WWE, Geek Critiquers
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
106 followers
Follow
19 views • 03/05/2024

SR 2024-03-04 Speak A Lie Based On A Lie

Topic list:

* Tudor Alexander and dangerous character traits.
* Shannon Rowan and real health examined!
* NO LICKING THE DING-DING!...I MEAN IT, NOW.
* Speak a lie, based on a lie.
* DING-DING LICKING REVISITED
* Catherine Melissa Joan Hart and the Nashville mass shooting false flag.
* Marion Lion’s Paw “Pat” Robertson throws in to bolster Hart and Nashville.
* Is “Karma” a thing?
* PT bet-Barnum: how did Patrick bet-David accrue his $200 MILLION wealth?
* Man-signaling vs. true masculinity.
* Who does Patrick bet-David say rules the world behind the scenes? GOOD LUCK!
* From Patrick bet-David through V for Vendetta to Vatican II
* Hannah “Pearly Things” Davis: I don’t get it (actually, I do—here it is...).
* Lex Friedman, Ben Shapiro and “Destiny”: the Jews and Jesuits of controlled opposition talk.
* “Lifesite” and Judith Reisman: the Jew and Jesuit heroic (and impotent) foes of abortion and porn.
* Sherman Skolnick connects the dots between Nashville Mayor Victor Ashe and Skull and Bones Bush President #43 IN ROME.
* More Jesidue around the Nashville false flag.
* Roddy Piper punks Bill Mahr with a half-truth: “Sting”, “Bobby the Brain”, what happened to them all?
* Why are the Geek Critiquers hiding behind avatars and fake names when they’re so successful?
* “Woke tax credit”: The cost of any entertainment job, especially if it’s in California.
* The Freemasonic (Jesuit) lock on far-Left minority government in NYC: are they being targeted because they’re kiddie-table expendables?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

 

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

 

On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

 

Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Hawkeye’s blog

https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/

 

Hawkeye’s YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

_____________________

Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab

https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

Keywords
jesuitsbet-davidponzi-scheme
