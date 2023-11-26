With a broken leg and an empty stomach, he used his last strength to run away

Pitiful Animal





I found an illegal farm holding many dogs

It was a dirty, damp and stinky place

Most of them were sent to slaughterhouses in many places and even many countries around the world

Why do humans have the right to dispose of the lives of many innocent animals just for their own benefit?

I could not allow that so I needed to get all the poor dogs out of here

Bean was a boy, about 4 months old, he was being attacked by countless flies

He was transported to the university vet with his hind legs completely immobile.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

