With a broken leg and an empty stomach, he used his last strength to run away
High Hopes
High Hopes
64 views • 11/26/2023

Pitiful Animal


Nov 25, 2023


I found an illegal farm holding many dogs

It was a dirty, damp and stinky place

Most of them were sent to slaughterhouses in many places and even many countries around the world

Why do humans have the right to dispose of the lives of many innocent animals just for their own benefit?

I could not allow that so I needed to get all the poor dogs out of here

Bean was a boy, about 4 months old, he was being attacked by countless flies

He was transported to the university vet with his hind legs completely immobile.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3KpJr7gVkJLInRjCWoz-A

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XsBjMjm9jJE

farmdogillegalrescuefliesbroken leghungryslaughterhouserun awaypitiful animal
