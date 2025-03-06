18+❗️ Heavy Casualties Among Al-Julani's Gangs Following Attack by Local Armed Factions in Syria's Jableh

Heavy Casualties Among Al-Julani's Gangs Following Attack by Local Armed Factions in Syria's Jableh.

Some reports suggest that the city of Jableh in Syria's Latakia province has fallen out of control of Al-Julani's Forces.

The groups led by Al-Jolani are sending military reinforcements (photo, long line of military vehicles) from Homs toward Syria's coastline.

The US will close Iran's access to the global financial system - US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent



