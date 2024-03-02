Pt.2 An individual's Nature

The DeepState Judicial Court SYSTEM legally recognizes Royals & the owners of the CORPORATIONs as sovereigns/non-14th Amendment Citizens, yet since 9-11 THEY refuse to officially accept anyone likewise separating/revoking/rescinding their 14th Amendment Citizenship "US, Inc." contract too! The commercial Courts are clearly in error of their earlier president setting rulings.

For a Positive Birthright Way of life, we need sovereigns guide us who have papered/pledged to 1779. For a continued debt-enslavement we need to keep under control of sovereign-owners of the threatening-enforced corporate DEEPSTATE pledged to the MARITIME-COMMERCIAL war flag (Also NOT Bonded) & Satan.





A simpler way to understand The negative SYSTEM still in place today is to see The WORLD as A Prison Planet. There are the owners/gods of the Prison System, then there are the administrator Civil Servants, then prison guards=DeepState "Servants," then Trustees/sub-division-contractors, & lastly the Prisoners who are categorized [by Time-life-Levels] according to what 'They did to end-up Fallen/incarnated on PrisonPlanet.'

The World wouldn't be such a sorry place if the Deep State Satanist would enforce the differences between UniformCommercial Codes & criminal Law as they lawfully & legally are. UCCodes & US, Inc. Statutes are for Citizen/Residence of the inCORPORATEd [contract] Forum/Maritime jurisdiction. Criminal Laws are for both Citizens & sovereign Nationals.





Increasingly, the incorporated DeepState is telling homeowners they cannot grow a garden, & world-wide independent ranchers & farmers are having to sell out to corporations... due to 'Climate Change' or some B.S.

If you read the Anti-Monopoly/Trust legislation of the 1930s & earlier, as a high-priced lawyer---you discover they are actually written in-FAVOR of corporate interests!

REQUIRED insurance is another communist [corporate] order-of-the-day. If it is mortgaged, then that is another thing. Is your auto or house owned by you without a System's "Certificate of Title?"=Meaning a title has been issued, but you possess only a 'certification' that a title exists!

Bad democracy?: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=237038

If the corrupt Commercial Court can get away with a traffic-sovereignty issue over me, THEY sure will get away with the B.S. against Trump.

99.99% of the "news"/slush/propaganda is only what THEY allow. The .01% is total truth & you hear that only because, so few accept it.





In the Sci-Fi book/movie 'Dune' one theme was that different races/tribes each had their own specialty-skill that they were naturally good at, such as navigating or judgement (e.g. Levi Tribe are judges). ..Kind of like we have with pure-breed dogs & horses. Well, the fact is hu-mans are the same, but ThePowersThat are about ToBeWere hid this from the general population so THEY can program them to Be "democratically" EQUAL/communized under legally voted-for REPRESENTATIVEs of-the interest charging perpetual debt-IOU-Banking Empire.

http://annavonreitz.com/whywemustdeclare.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/politicalrealism.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/fordeclaredamericansonly2.pdf