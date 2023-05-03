The Plan: From COVID-19 to Technocracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are in a very interesting yet equally terrifying point in our history, where the-powers-that-wish-they-were are seemingly marshaling all their efforts to drive the population into a technocratic control structure from which we can never return. And the reason I say this is an "interesting" time, and not just terrifying, is due to the fact that never before has the agenda been this laid bare, and never before has the population had the hard verifiable data to confirm for themselves that this indeed happening. It is all there in front of us, not opinion, but stated record, documents, planning, and open execution. I created this short video montage, on the clear technocratic path that is being aggressively formed right in front of us, in the hopes that it can reach those in the world who just need to see it for themselves. Moreover, I hope that those who see why this is important will carry on researching and sharing what they find with the world. #QuestionEverything #TheLastAmericanVagabond
All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/comirnaty-illusion-transgender-psyop-east-palestine-a-lot-more-compilation-show
