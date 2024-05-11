CoVid-19, Viruses & Vaccines - Dr. Robert O. Young & Dr. Judy Mikovits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Robert Young
THIS VIDEO WAS DELETED BY YOUTUBE SHORTLY AFTER BROADCAST!!! ON August 26, 2020 @ 7 PM PT - I hosted a roundtable discussion with Dr. Judy Mikovits and Dr. Robert O. Young regarding COVID, Vaccines and Viruses. We will cover the latest announcement by President Trump with regard to the new Plasma Treatment, as well as the latest CDC announcement saying asymptomatic people do not need to be tested! (articles and bio(s) linked on my site:
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2020/08/26/dr-judy-mikovits-and-dr-robert-young-re-covid-vaccines-and-viruses/
To learn more about the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.drrobertyoung.com
To support to work and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.givesendgo.com/research