Sensible Environmentalism / CO2 is the gas of life - Patrick Moore (founder of Greenpeace)

Extremism and political leftism now dominate the environmental movement. But it was not always like this; it actually used to be about the environment. Greenpeace founder Patrick Moore joins David to discuss. Read the write-up at: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/sensible-environmentalism-patrick-moore