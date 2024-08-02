Battle Balls (1995, Arcade)

Battle Balls (known as Senkyu (戦球) in Japan) is an arcade game developed by Seibu Kaihatsu and published by Fabtek (in North America) and Seibu Kaihatsu (in Japan). It was released for the Playstation as Mezase! Senkyuu-Ou (めざせ！戦球王, "Go for it! Batte Balls King).

The game is a puzzle game similar to Puyo Puyo. You stack balls which drop down in groups of three. You can turn the group, and individual balls will roll down if they are not supported from below. If at least four balls of the same colour are adjacent, they disappear. Causing several groups of balls to disappear at once or in a chain reaction will give you combo bonus. There are also balls with a covering. They will loose their covering when a group of balls dissolves right next to them. They will then become a normal ball of their corresponding colour. While they have a covering they do not count as part of group of the same colour.

The game can be played alone or in player vs. player mode. In single player mode, you can either play in endless mode or in a campaign of duel against CPU opponents. Each opponent has his own playing style. During duel, making balls disappear will drop additional balls on the opponent's side. The more groups you cause to disappear with a single move, the more balls will drop on the other side. All of these balls have covering, and sometimes they'll even swallow up normal balls they land on.