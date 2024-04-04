DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS REVEALED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
93 Patents Found For The Invention & Use of Directed Energy Weapons Technology (DEWs) Since 1958!
A List of 93 Patents for the Invention and Use of Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) in Targeting Individuals and/or Groups of People Including Animals & Personal & Business Property
The following Abstract and PDF is the US Patent for Laser Directed Microwave Direct Energy Weapons (DEWs) Technology!
Abstract
A directed energy weapon includes a number of laser units, each including a fiber laser generating an output beam with a power of at least 1 kW from a fiber, an objective lens arrangement for focusing the output beam into a focused beam directed towards a target, and a fine adjustment mechanism for adjusting a direction of the focused beam.
A beam deflector arrangement is deployed to deflect a portion of the focused beam from each laser unit as a deflected beam in a direction in predefined relation to a direction of the focused beam. An angle sensing unit generates an output indicative of a current direction of said deflected beam for each of said laser units. A controller actuates the fine adjustment mechanisms based on the output from the angle sensing unit to maintain a desired relative alignment between directions of the focused beams. Read the entire article at - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/93-patents-found-for-the-invention-use-of-directed-energy-weapons-technology
More articles on the reveal of DEW - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/blog/search/dew
Are So-Called [Wild] Fires Caused by Nature, Geoengineering, Chemtrails or Directed Energy Weapons? - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/was-the-wild-fire-in-lahaina-maui-hawaii-caused-by-geoengineering
