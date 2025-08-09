BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Definition of Left vs Right! Twitter/X Space
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
1 month ago

Friday Night Live Twitter/X Space 8 August 2025


In this episode of Friday Night Live, we delve into the intricate relationship between politics and consciousness, engaging with callers who enrich our discussions. We examine the alignment of ideologies with gender traits and explore the evolving definitions of political labels, discussing the disconnect between modern parties and traditional leftist values. The dialogue shifts to philosophical inquiries about consciousness and free will, prompting reflections on materialism and subjective experience. We also investigate morality through chaos and structure, challenging notions of good and evil in relation to societal order. This episode encourages listeners to question norms and embrace complex topics, highlighting the importance of our individual experiences in shaping society.


FOLLOW ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
politicsconsciousnessevidencephilosophymoralityreasonstefan molyneuxlivestreamleft vs rightideologiesdefinitionstwitter spacegender traits
