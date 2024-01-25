Combine Your Weapons of Warfare

Jan 6, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God Blog: It’s time to go on offense. Keep putting on your armor of God but now use your weapon of your sword of the spirit and pray in the spirit. Combine these 2 weapons for an amplified effect. #SpiritualWarfare #PrayerWarrior #GodsPlan #UnprecedentedTimes #AuthorityInChrist #ArmorOfGod #DecreeAndDeclare #NewEra

“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://i.mtr.cool/vhrelqpumo