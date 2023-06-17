BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bilderberg Group – the Secret Shadow Government? | www.kla.tv/26320
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
50 views • 06/17/2023

May 18-21, 2023, the annual Bilderberg conference took place, as usual remote from the public. Little known guests quickly rise to high key positions after attendance. This documentary gives a deep insight into the circles of the Bilderberg Group: Who are the heads of this secret club? What exactly do they plan? Who were the top favorites this year?

▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

nwoeliteskissingerideologybilderbergeremmanuel macornursula von de leyen
