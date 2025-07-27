Russian military correspondent and drone specialist, Andrey Filatov emerged alive after Ukraine claimed his death, narrowly escaping an Ukrainian FPV drone as Russian forces advanced towards Pokrovsk He shared his heroic footage today, July 26, 2025, reappearing on his motorcycle after hours of being missing, demonstrating his composure after the incident, while releasing images of what had happened. He was following a van with a functioning jamming device inside. Unfortunately, he forgot his safety glasses and lost track of the van, overtaking it, and finding himself without the jamming device. Ukrainian channels had previously gleefully reported his death for 24 hours—as it turned out, reports of his death were greatly exaggerated, reflecting the ongoing acute Ukrainian disinformation campaign. In fact, Andrey Filatov survived a very close call towards Pokrovsk.

The intense video shows the incredible Andrey Filatov, filming from his motorcycle the crash of a pursuing Ukrainian kamikaze drone, but surviving the explosion. He narrowly missed the drone, but it exploded just meters from his motorcycle. New footage confirms this—the FPV drone missed its target! “It was almost caught, but Ukraine couldn’t,” Andrey Filatov said. It was a near miss, but Andrey Filatov and all the Russian servicemen are reportedly alive and unharmed, according to multiple sources. Filatov has long worked with a team that designs and tests signal jammers for FPV drones guided by analog telecommunications. There is a problem with the jammer, and he decided to check it out himself, knowing full well that the route was infested with enemy FPV drones.

