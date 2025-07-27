BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian military correspondent appears alive after Ukrainian claims of death!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
86 views • 1 month ago

Russian military correspondent and drone specialist, Andrey Filatov emerged alive after Ukraine claimed his death, narrowly escaping an Ukrainian FPV drone as Russian forces advanced towards Pokrovsk He shared his heroic footage today, July 26, 2025, reappearing on his motorcycle after hours of being missing, demonstrating his composure after the incident, while releasing images of what had happened. He was following a van with a functioning jamming device inside. Unfortunately, he forgot his safety glasses and lost track of the van, overtaking it, and finding himself without the jamming device. Ukrainian channels had previously gleefully reported his death for 24 hours—as it turned out, reports of his death were greatly exaggerated, reflecting the ongoing acute Ukrainian disinformation campaign. In fact, Andrey Filatov survived a very close call towards Pokrovsk.

The intense video shows the incredible Andrey Filatov, filming from his motorcycle the crash of a pursuing Ukrainian kamikaze drone, but surviving the explosion. He narrowly missed the drone, but it exploded just meters from his motorcycle. New footage confirms this—the FPV drone missed its target! “It was almost caught, but Ukraine couldn’t,” Andrey Filatov said. It was a near miss, but Andrey Filatov and all the Russian servicemen are reportedly alive and unharmed, according to multiple sources. Filatov has long worked with a team that designs and tests signal jammers for FPV drones guided by analog telecommunications. There is a problem with the jammer, and he decided to check it out himself, knowing full well that the route was infested with enemy FPV drones.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
andrey filatovukrainian fpv dronerussian military correspondent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy