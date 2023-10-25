BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Truths, Uniparty in Action, Dumbing Down of Society, Monopoly Money - The Real Story - OAN
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
58 views • 10/25/2023

Tonight on The Real Story we will take a look at the latest TRUTHS from President Trump. Plus examine how the Uniparty is acting for their personal agendas and bank accounts, not in the interest of 'We The People.' And we will take a look at how mainstream campaigns have covertly nefarious goals.

Remember, when enough of our brothers and sisters wake up from the trance of the little black box and look beyond the mainstream, that will be the day "We The People" take back our power.


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
