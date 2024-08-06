WhiteZombie - Living Dead Girl

Video done on/around May ‎24, ‎2006



Who is this irresistible creature, Who has an insatiable lust for the dead?, Living dead girl!



Rage in the cage and piss upon the stage, There's only one sure way to bring the giant down, Defunct the strings of cemetery things, With one flat foot on the devils wing



Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl



Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl



Raping the geek, And hustling the freak, Like a hunchback juice, On a sentimental noose, Operation filth, They love to love the wealth, Of an S.S. whore, Making scary sounds



Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl



Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl



Cyclone jack, hallucinating hack, Thinks that Donna Reed eats dollar bills, Goldfoot's machine creates another fiend, So beautiful they make you, kill



Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl, , Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl



Blood on her skin, Dripping with sin, Do it again, Living dead girl, blood on her skin, Dripping with sin, Do it again, Living dead girl

