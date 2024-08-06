© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WhiteZombie - Living Dead Girl
Video done on/around May 24, 2006
Who is this irresistible creature, Who has an insatiable lust for the dead?, Living dead girl!
Rage in the cage and piss upon the stage, There's only one sure way to bring the giant down, Defunct the strings of cemetery things, With one flat foot on the devils wing
Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl
Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl
Raping the geek, And hustling the freak, Like a hunchback juice, On a sentimental noose, Operation filth, They love to love the wealth, Of an S.S. whore, Making scary sounds
Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl
Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl
Cyclone jack, hallucinating hack, Thinks that Donna Reed eats dollar bills, Goldfoot's machine creates another fiend, So beautiful they make you, kill
Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl, , Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl
Blood on her skin, Dripping with sin, Do it again, Living dead girl, blood on her skin, Dripping with sin, Do it again, Living dead girl