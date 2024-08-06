BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Living Dead Girl
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • 9 months ago

WhiteZombie - Living Dead Girl
Video done on/around May ‎24, ‎2006

Who is this irresistible creature, Who has an insatiable lust for the dead?, Living dead girl!

Rage in the cage and piss upon the stage, There's only one sure way to bring the giant down, Defunct the strings of cemetery things, With one flat foot on the devils wing

Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl

Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl

Raping the geek, And hustling the freak, Like a hunchback juice,  On a sentimental noose, Operation filth, They love to love the wealth, Of an S.S. whore, Making scary sounds

Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl

Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl

Cyclone jack, hallucinating hack, Thinks that Donna Reed eats dollar bills, Goldfoot's machine creates another fiend, So beautiful they make you, kill

Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl, , Crawl on me, Sink into me, Die for me, Living dead girl

Blood on her skin, Dripping with sin, Do it again, Living dead girl, blood on her skin, Dripping with sin, Do it again, Living dead girl

Keywords
deceptionlieswar911iraqdictatordistortionaccountabilitymisleadobfuscationwhite-zombiedick-taterepic pcbushiving dead girl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy