Jan 23, 2024
Houthis Vow Revenge After US and UK Air Strikes | Vantage with Palki Sharma
The Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed revenge after the US and UK launched air strikes on them. Will the strikes prevent more Houthi attacks in the Red Sea? Palki Sharma tells you.
Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.
The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.
By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.
Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.
