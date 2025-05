1,000'S OF PREGNANT ILLEGAL WOMEN ARE FLOODING INTO AMERICA RIGHT NOW!

WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO GET MAD AS HELL AND NOT TAKE IT ANYMORE? MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS GET FREE HEALTH CAR AND YOU PAY OUT THE ASS FOR YOURS. THE COP, MILITARY AND CORRUPT POLITICIANS ARE ALL COMPLICIT IN THE EVIL SCAM. IT'S TIME AMERICANS STAND UP AND FIGHT. STOP LETTING ALL THESE TRAITORS PUSH YOU AROUND. EVEN THE MEGA PREACHERS ARE IN ON THIS SCAM FOR THE MONEY. DEMAND FREE HEALTH CAR SINCE THE MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS ARE GETTING IT. STOP PAYING FING TAXES SINCE CORRUPT POLITICIANS HAVE BANKRUPT AMERICA. THE DEADLY COVID VACCINES ARE DESIGNED TO MURDER AMERICANS SO THE ILLEGALS CAN BE THE NEW AMERICA. IF YOU DON'T STAND UP NOW AND FIGHT YOU'LL BE MURDERED BY 2025. THAT'S WHEN ONLY 99 MILLION PEOPLE ARE ALLOWED TO TO BE IN AMERICA. WHY DO YOU THINK THE ILLEGALS DON'T HAVE TO GET THE DEATH SHOT? THINK ABOUT IT...