Is Acts 2:38 Church Doctrine (2:15 Workman's Podcast)

On this episode, Bro. Robert preaches on "Is Acts 2:38 Church Doctrine". Many say that a person has to be water baptized in order to be saved today, but is that the case? Let's find out in our study today.

"Sing To Me Of Heaven" played by Bro. John Varney, and used by permission.

Also, please check out my other podcast "A Few Minutes In God's Book"

Please like, share and subscribe to our channels. Bro. Landon's channel is: @landondunn6075.

You can also take a look at our radio websites. They are as follows:

broreyn.wixsite.com/kjbrd-radio

ldunn9484.wixsite.com/dispensationalradio