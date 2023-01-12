12-01-2023 Accountability Part 22 Woman's Path Part 10

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Genesis 2:16 And יהוה Elohim commanded the man, saying, “Eat of every tree of the garden, 17 but do not eat of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, for in the day that you eat of it you shall certainly die.”
Your “WORDS” and “ACTIONS” are creating Debits and Credits in your life. Enhance they are creating either “LIFE” or ”DEATH”.