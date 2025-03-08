Meus Outros Canais:

Título Original: MundaneMatt - Hell hath no fury like a lover's scorn (Zoe Quinn & Eron Gjoni)

Publicado em YT, 17 de Novembro de 2014

Créditos: No BS, MundaneMatt

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDGE0y4czaw





Descrição Original do Autor:





399 vues 17 nov. 2014

Uh-oh! Someone decided to get the first re-upload taken down... :(

Now there are two more in place of the first.





Feel free to keep trying.





----





Audio from a video originally posted by MundaneMatt, taken down by Zoe Quinn herself through spurious copyright claim. Visuals here are a placeholder.





If you're reading this, Ms. Quinn, know this: MundaneMatt may have enough stock in his channel to not risk further copyright claims against him, but I do not. For every additional video you take down, two brand new channels with duplicates will take its place.

Good luck censoring the internet.





Audio source:

http://themundanematt.tumblr.com/post...





Original channel:

/ mundanematt





Additional reading:

http://pastebin.com/Vrrdf6a4

http://pastebin.com/tn0mzQLJ

http://pastebin.com/Wb1Cb1Hd

http://pastebin.com/qUXYPLap