Título Original: MundaneMatt - Hell hath no fury like a lover's scorn (Zoe Quinn & Eron Gjoni)
Publicado em YT, 17 de Novembro de 2014
Créditos: No BS, MundaneMatt
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDGE0y4czaw
Descrição Original do Autor:
399 vues 17 nov. 2014
Uh-oh! Someone decided to get the first re-upload taken down... :(
Now there are two more in place of the first.
Feel free to keep trying.
----
Audio from a video originally posted by MundaneMatt, taken down by Zoe Quinn herself through spurious copyright claim. Visuals here are a placeholder.
If you're reading this, Ms. Quinn, know this: MundaneMatt may have enough stock in his channel to not risk further copyright claims against him, but I do not. For every additional video you take down, two brand new channels with duplicates will take its place.
Good luck censoring the internet.
Audio source:
http://themundanematt.tumblr.com/post...
Original channel:
/ mundanematt
Additional reading: