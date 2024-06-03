3/6/24 - Dr. Joel Wallach - All about the lungs and the nutrients that support them - Daily with Doc

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Wallach gave great insight into what goes on in the Lungs as well as the necessity of Potassium levels.
Dr. Wallach spoke on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) helping a guest on what to do, giving them great hope.
Doc gave insight on dissolving a Thrombosis in the Heart, on Cortisol and on Niacin.
Dr. Wallach discusses lung health and how to support them for optimal health.
STREAM SCHEDULE:
Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST
To Join Us Visit:
Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:
Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:
Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:
** Now on Apple TV
https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926
** Now on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections
** Now on Roku TV
https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca
Follow Us On Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews
Follow Us On Facebook: / criticalhealthnews
Follow Us On YouTube:/ @criticalhealthnews
Follow Us On Twitter: / dailywithdoc
Follow Us On iHeartRadio:
https://iheart.com/podcast/119135605/
Follow Us On Spotify
https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sh...
Follow Us On Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Follow Us On CastBox
https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?...
Follow Us On RadioPublic
https://radiopublic.com/dailywithdoc-...
Follow Us On Amazon Music / Podcasts
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264...
Follow Us On Overcast.fm/ App
DailywithDoc
Follow Us On Pocketcasts
https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz
Follow Us On Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/da...
Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com
Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com
#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION