🌱 World Impact News - Episode 19: Sustainable Farming & Renewable Energy with Derek Loudermilk & Joseph Eric Mathis ⚡ 📅 Episode 19 - Featuring Derek Loudermilk & Joseph Eric Mathis In this episode of World Impact News, we explore the future of sustainable farming and renewable energy with special guests Derek Loudermilk and Joseph Eric Mathis. 🌍🌾 From regenerative agriculture to innovative clean energy solutions, this conversation sheds light on how we can create a greener, self-sufficient world. 🔹 Guest: Derek Loudermilk Derek Loudermilk is a best-selling author, adventurer, and host of The Derek Loudermilk Podcast, where he delves into cutting-edge ideas in science, technology, and sustainability. His expertise in innovation and future trends makes him a key voice in the movement toward eco-friendly solutions. 🎙️📚 🔹 Guest: Joseph Eric Mathis Joseph Eric Mathis is an advocate for sustainable agriculture and renewable energy, working on impactful projects like Victory Gardens—an initiative promoting local food security and regenerative farming to support healthier communities. 🍏🌞 📌 Timestamps & Highlights ⏳ 00:00 - Intro 📢 Overview of today's episode ⏳ 02:15 - Meet Derek Loudermilk 🎙️ His podcast & work in sustainability ⏳ 06:40 - The Future of Sustainable Farming 🌱 How Victory Gardens is revolutionizing agriculture ⏳ 12:30 - Renewable Energy & Self-Sufficiency ⚡ Exploring clean energy solutions ⏳ 18:45 - Joseph Eric Mathis on Regenerative Farming 🌾 Building a sustainable food system ⏳ 23:20 - How You Can Get Involved 🤝 Steps to support local sustainability efforts ⏳ 27:10 - Final Thoughts & Q&A 🤔 Expert insights & audience questions 🚀 Why Watch? ✅ Learn how sustainable farming is shaping the future of food ✅ Discover renewable energy solutions for a cleaner planet ✅ Get insights from Derek Loudermilk & Joseph Eric Mathis on Victory Gardens & regenerative agriculture




