Trafficked at 13, Survivor Helps FBI Rescue Kids and Bust Pedos - Dr. Katariina Rosenblatt

Dr. Katariina Rosenblatt was just 13 years old when she was recruited into a human trafficking ring by someone she believed was her friend. That horrifying experience led to years of human trafficking, abuse, trauma, and almost death multiple times that changed her life forever. Would she ever escape? By God’s grace, Katariina did indeed escape that abuse. Now, she is the executive director of There Is Hope For Me, where she helps other survivors of human trafficking find justice and healing. She also wrote the books Stolen: The True Story of a Sex Trafficking Survivor and Trafficking in America. Katariina shares stories of helping other children escape harrowing handlers by working with the FBI, and she also identifies exactly how these predators prey on kids and recruit them from inside the perceived safety of school.









TAKEAWAYS





The most common way traffickers recruit children is through social media and the second most common is peer-to-peer recruitment





Traffickers often train captured children to recruit other kids on campus





Predators may even wait outside gas stations or restaurants near school campus to attempt to lure children





Don’t forget to pray for kids’ protection - this is a spiritual battle between good and evil









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

Dr. Kat’s story video: https://bit.ly/4kr8ZYk

Consultation with Dr. Kat: https://pensight.com/x/drkat





🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. KATARIINA ROSENBLATT

Website: https://thereishopeforme.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThereIsHope4Me2

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/there_ishopeforme/

X: https://x.com/ThereIsHOPE4Me2





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/