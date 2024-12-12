BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Zionist settlers attack the town of Beit Furik east of Nablus and burn homes and vehicles.
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 6 months ago


Zionist settlers infiltrated the officers' neighborhood west of the town of Beit Furik, from the "Yitzhar" settlement built on the town's lands east of Nablus, and set fire to an under-construction house belonging to citizen Muhammad Naif Hanani, two cars, and grocery stores belonging to his cousin Muhammad Rabah Hanani.

Under the protection of zionist occupation forces, dozens of settlers storm the village of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, and set fire to several private properties belonging to citizens.

 Interview: Mohamed Hanani, owner of the damaged house

 Thaer Hanani, member of the Faction Coordination Committee in Beit Furik

Reporting: Faris Odeh

Filmed: 04/12/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy