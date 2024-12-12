Zionist settlers attack the town of Beit Furik east of Nablus and burn homes and vehicles.





Zionist settlers infiltrated the officers' neighborhood west of the town of Beit Furik, from the "Yitzhar" settlement built on the town's lands east of Nablus, and set fire to an under-construction house belonging to citizen Muhammad Naif Hanani, two cars, and grocery stores belonging to his cousin Muhammad Rabah Hanani.

Under the protection of zionist occupation forces, dozens of settlers storm the village of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, and set fire to several private properties belonging to citizens.

Interview: Mohamed Hanani, owner of the damaged house

Thaer Hanani, member of the Faction Coordination Committee in Beit Furik

Reporting: Faris Odeh

Filmed: 04/12/2024

