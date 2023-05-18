BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DECLASSIFIED Military Court Filing Shows CIA Was Behind 9/11 Attacks- Richard Gage Interview
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
84 views • 05/18/2023

MIRRORED from Man in America

April 18th, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2iztok-declassified-military-court-filing-shows-cia-was-behind-911-attacks-richard.html

An explosive court filing from the Guantanamo Military Commission – a court considering the cases of defendants accused of carrying out the "9/11" terrorist attacks on New York – has seemingly confirmed the unthinkable. Join me for an important conversation with Richard Gage, founder & former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth.



Keywords
cia911declassifiedtwin towersattacksrichard gagemilitary court
