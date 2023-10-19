American MK-84 bomb dropped by Israel on Gaza Baptist Hospital

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The MK-84 air bomb provided by America was dropped by Israel on Al-Ahly Baptist Hospital in Gaza Strip, which killed hundreds of people. Many reports and videos prove that Zionists used MK-84, it cannot be attributed to the capabilities of Palestinian fighters such as Hamas rockets from Israeli accusations.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY