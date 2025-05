The World of Music (How Music Can Harm & Heal You) | EP. 12

As some of you know, I share a lot of light language sound healing music on my YouTube channel and most of the spiritual healing work I do in my practice involves me singing intuitively. To me, music is deeply spiritual and I use it as a tool to bring healing to the body, mind and soul. However, not all music is created to do that. In fact, most of what people listen to nowadays does the opposite.

In this episode, I explore the dark and light world of music so that you can see how it can be used to harm you, as well as uplift and heal you. I hope the information helps you realize the immense power of music and encourage you to re-evaluate what you consume with your ears.

๐—–๐—›๐—”๐—ฃ๐—ง๐—˜๐—ฅ๐—ฆ

00:00 Introโ€จ

02:17ย My Childhood: Destined to Be Musicalโ€จ

06:39ย The Healing & Spiritual Aspect of Musicโ€จ

09:07ย How I Was Healed by Celestial Beings Using Soundโ€จ

14:17ย Cymatics: Visualizing Sound & Vibrationsโ€จ

17:07ย Origins of My Light Language Sound Healing Workโ€จ

20:05ย Why I Tune My Music to 432Hzโ€จ

23:30ย The Magic of 432Hzโ€จ

25:27ย 440Hz Creates Chaosโ€จ

28:59ย Music Industry & Tavistock Instituteโ€จ

31:24ย The Illusion of Celebrities & Famous Musiciansโ€จ

33:44ย Black Magic & Sorcery in Musicโ€จ

36:08ย Examples of Spell Casting in Musicโ€จ

41:14ย Music as the Future of Medicine

