BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The World of Music (How Music Can Harm & Heal You) | EP. 12
VickiLynn Chan
VickiLynn Chan
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 7 months ago

As some of you know, I share a lot of light language sound healing music on my YouTube channel and most of the spiritual healing work I do in my practice involves me singing intuitively. To me, music is deeply spiritual and I use it as a tool to bring healing to the body, mind and soul. However, not all music is created to do that. In fact, most of what people listen to nowadays does the opposite.

In this episode, I explore the dark and light world of music so that you can see how it can be used to harm you, as well as uplift and heal you. I hope the information helps you realize the immense power of music and encourage you to re-evaluate what you consume with your ears.

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦

00:00 Intro 
02:17 My Childhood: Destined to Be Musical 
06:39 The Healing & Spiritual Aspect of Music 
09:07 How I Was Healed by Celestial Beings Using Sound 
14:17 Cymatics: Visualizing Sound & Vibrations 
17:07 Origins of My Light Language Sound Healing Work 
20:05 Why I Tune My Music to 432Hz 
23:30 The Magic of 432Hz 
25:27 440Hz Creates Chaos 
28:59 Music Industry & Tavistock Institute 
31:24 The Illusion of Celebrities & Famous Musicians 
33:44 Black Magic & Sorcery in Music 
36:08 Examples of Spell Casting in Music 
41:14 Music as the Future of Medicine

𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗖𝗘𝗦

Links to all sources can be found here ￫ https://vickilynnchan.com/blog/podcast/dark-and-light-world-of-music-how-music-can-harm-and-heal-you-ep-12/

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡

Open your eyes to a whole new world and start seeing the truth to heal. This podcast explores the non-physical realms that make up most of reality to bring awareness to the importance of spiritual health, inner healing and bioenergetics. The purpose is to awaken you to the truth of who you are so you can set yourself free. Episodes touch on soul psychology, consciousness, spirituality, ancient healing arts, science and more!

You can also listen here: ￫ https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/vickilynnchan

𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧

• Share, like, comment & subscribe! • Make a donation ￫ https://donate.stripe.com/5kAbLX7y1cJg4Gk5kk

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡

VickiLynn is a Lemurian shamanic healer whose work inspires spiritual growth through the internal unification of dark and light. Her abilities, skills and wisdom comes from the numerous mystical experiences and interdimensional contact she's had, as well as from healing herself from childhood trauma. She shares light language sound healing music and wisdom on the non-physical realms to encourage spiritual health, inner healing and bioenergetic medicine so people can awaken to the truth of who they are.

Learn more about her story here ￫ https://vickilynnchan.com/about/

𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗔 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡

For individual spiritual consultation & healing work ￫ https://vickilynnchan.com/services/

𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖

The song is exclusively created and sung by VickiLynn Chan for this podcast. You can find more of her music at http://youtube.com/@VickiLynnChan.

𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗥

This podcast is for educational purposes only. The information shared is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease or condition.

Keywords
mind controlspiritualityoccultsorcerysound healingblack magictavistockcymaticsmusic industry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy