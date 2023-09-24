BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Climate change alarmism is a ‘cult’ which logic cannot ‘cure’: -- SkyNews Aus. Cory Bernardi is waking up to GEO-ENGINEERING
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
96 views • 09/24/2023

Sky News host Cory Bernardi says climate change alarmism is a “cult” which reason and logic seem “unable to cure”.


“No one seemed able to explain how or why the climate has been much warmer and cooler previously, and yet apparently now – it's a man-made catastrophe,” Mr Bernardi said.


Mr Bernardi remarks that “actual evidence” shows meteorological phenomena such as cyclones and bushfires are decreasing in intensity in some cases.


“The reason for that is because most people haven't got a clue how the weather cult has been manipulated as a means of control.


“Allowing the world to think that disaster is imminent and man is somehow responsible, allows bad actors to seize control of your life and implement an agenda that empowers them.”


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Sky News

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/climate-change-alarmism-is-a-cult-which-logic-cannot-cure-cory-bernardi/ar-AA1hb6yK?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=4e0ea22f36ce4d8e8999cd14e4d878a8&ei=11


Keywords
newsgeo engineeringcurrent affairsmsm liesbrainwashing the publiccontrol of the population
